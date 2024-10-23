How to play Path of Exile 2 early access It's not as simple as you think for a free-to-play game, so this is how to join Path of Exile 2 early access.

With Path of Exile, Grinding Gear Games created an absolute behemoth of a game. It felt like the glory days had returned for Action RPG fans, and people have sunk thousands of hours into it over the years. Now that Path of Exile 2 is on the horizon, you may be a little confused about the Early Access period, but I'm here to clear things up for you.

To get into the Path of Exile 2 early access release, you will need to buy supporter packs that will contain an access key. This has been confirmed by the developers in a news post on Steam. The developers have said there will be a number of different supporter packs, but have not gone into fine detail on what they will contain.

These are likely to act as founder packs at different price points that contain exclusive perks and cosmetics, along with the access key, allowing people to buy in at a price point that suits them. This is similar to how the company handled access to The Fall of Oriath, the original Path of Exile's biggest expansion.

Once the early access period is over, the game will be free to play for anyone else who wishes to dive in with whatever microtransactions the developer settles on. According to Grinding Gear Games, we can expect more details on what these support packs will contain over the coming weeks, ahead of the November 15th launch of the early access.

