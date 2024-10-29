Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Storybook Vale adds a villain-torn realm in November The base game's roadmap for the next year was also revealed, teasing characters from Aladdin and Alice in Wonderland.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is preparing to close the book on another year, which means it's time to look ahead to what's on the horizon. The Gameloft team held a Disney Dreamlight Valley 2024 Showcase livestream presentation on Tuesday to discuss what's coming in the next year. However, the biggest drop appears to be less than a month away, as the team unveiled the game's second expansion, The Storybook Vale.

The Storybook Vale is named after the new realm that players will get to explore. It was once a peaceful land where legendary fairy tales came to life, which made it an attractive piece of real estate to Disney villains Maleficent and Hades. Of course, this collaboration went as villain team-ups often go and they eventually split up, leaving the Storybook Vale devastated in their wake. Players will look to restore the realm to its former glory with the aid of the Lorekeeper, along with two other helpers: Tangled's Eugene Fitzherbert (a.k.a. Flynn Rider) and Brave's Princess Merida.

Just as with A Rift in Time, The Storybook Vale will be sold as a premium expansion. Of course, those who are sticking with the base game aren't being entirely left out in the cold. The main Disney Dreamlight Valley experience is still slated to receive regular free updates. The next one, titled Sew Delightful, will bring The Nightmare Before Christmas' Sally to the village and give players a new mystery to solve alongside Jack Skellington.

The most exciting aspect of the next update will be the addition of Floating Islands, which will grant players additional space to decorate beyond their valley's borders. There will be a Floating Island matched up to each of the valley's biomes with each retaining its original theme. Four Floating Islands will be made available with the Sew Delightful update with more coming in the future. These can be purchased with the Dreamlight in-game currency. Be sure to decorate any Floating Islands for your friends, who will be able to visit these spaces during any Valley Visits.



Source: Gameloft

An early 2025 roadmap was also revealed and offered some teases on who's joining the valley next. Aladdin and Princess Jasmine appear to be on the docket for early next year while characteres from Alice in Wonderland look to be on the agenda for Spring 2025. Finally, Summer 2025 will take players to a mystery in Skull Rock, which means they'll likely meet familiar friends from the world of Peter Pan.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Storybook Vale will release in two parts with the first part available on Wednesday, November 20 while the base game will receive the free Sew Delightful update on Wednesday, December 4. More details can be found over on the Disney Dreamlight Valley website. Expect the roadmap to be updated over time, so keep it on Shacknews for more information as it comes in.