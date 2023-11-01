Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time expansion & multiplayer update coming this December Disney Dreamlight Valley will add Gaston, new locations, and multiplayer with its December expansion.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has spent the last year in early access but is set for an official release in December. While the game will no longer be going free-to-play as previously stated, developer Gameloft looked to reignite fan excitement with a recent Dreamlight Valley Showcase. This December, Disney Dreamlight Valley will receive the A Rift in Time expansion, which will add a heap of new content to the lifestyle simulator. The game will also receive multiplayer support, a long-anticipated feature.

The news dump came during today’s Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase. Its here that we got a proper look at the Rift in Time expansion, which will be released at the end of the year on December 7. Among the content featured in the expansion is Gaston, the memorable antagonist from Beauty and the Beast. The trailer gives us our first look at Eternity Isle, the game’s newest region. We also see that Aladdin’s Jafar and WALL-E’s Eva are set to join Disney Dreamlight Valley in A Rift in Time.

In addition to new content, December 7 will also add multiplayer support to Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s been on the game’s development roadmap for quite some time, and players finally know exactly when they’ll be able to farm, fish, and explore alongside their friends.

The reveal of Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time comes just a few days after Gameloft announced a reversal of its plans to make Disney Dreamlight Valley a free-to-play experience after it hits 1.0. The game costs $39.99 USD, and does not include access to DLC expansions. It remains to be seen how the game will evolve and how players will respond to the change. Be sure to bookmark the Disney Dreamlight Valley topic page on Shacknews for future updates on the Disney-themed lifestyle sim.