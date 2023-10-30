New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Disney Dreamlight Valley cancels free-to-play option ahead of early access exit

When Disney Dreamlight Valley hits Version 1.0 in December, it will feature several paid editions.
TJ Denzer
Image via Gameloft
1

Disney Dreamlight Valley is about to exit early access, going into Version 1.0 and featuring new content and expansion passes to go with it, but promised free-to-play aspects of the game have been dropped. When Disney Dreamlight Valley officially launches, it will skip a fully free-to-play version in favor of paid editions and be a paid game for the foreseeable future.

Gameloft shared details about Disney Dreamlight Valley’s move to 1.0 and the scrapping of free-to-play in a recent early access update post on the game’s website. There, Gameloft explains its reason for cutting free-to-play options as it prepares to launch new editions of the game:

Disney Dreamlight Valley edition pricing and costs, including $39.99 for the base pack, $69.99 for the Gold Edition, and $49.99 for the physical edition.
When Disney Dreamlight Valley hits Version 1.0 in December, there will be several paid editions available to get into the game, including an Expansion Pass.
Source: Gameloft

Following the launch of official global launch of Disney Dreamlight Valley on December 5, new players will have several editions to choose from, including the $39.99 USD base and $69.99 Gold digital editions and the physical Cozy Edition. There is also an expansion pass (included in the Gold Edition) that runs $29.99 USD by itself and will grant access to premium content in Disney Dreamlight Valley as it launches.

The move to cancel free-to-play may be more than a little disappointing to many, given Dreamlight Valley was announced with free-to-play expected for the full version once early access ended. However, it seems Gameloft has made its decision on the matter. As the game readies for official launch on December 5, stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

