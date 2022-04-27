Dreamlight Valley is an upcoming free-to-play life-sim adventure from Disney Disney's Dreamlight Valley is set to launch on PCs and consoles in 2023 with early access starting this summer.

It looks like Disney has an all-new and ambitious looking game ahead for fans this year. The company just revealed Dreamlight Valley: a free-to-play life-sim adventure that will invite players to explore a new digital world featuring a number of popular Disney characters and universes. The game is slated to come to PC and consoles in 2023 and will enter early access this coming summer.

Disney announced the new Dreamlight Valley via its new website on April 27, 2022. According to the website, Dreamlight Valley is a free-to-play game being developed by Gameloft and coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC via the Microsoft Store, Steam, Mac App Store, and Epic Games Store. While the full version should be ready to launch in 2023, the game will come to early access. Players will be able to enjoy the early access release if they have Xbox Game Pass or purchase a Dreamlight Valley Founder’s Pack, which will also include bonus rewards once the game fully launches.

Dreamlight Valley looks like it will feature a multitude of activities including a who's who of Disney characters and universes.

The Dreamlight Valley website also goes into further details on what exactly is going on with Disney’s new game:

Disney Dreamlight Valley is an upcoming free-to-play, life-simulation adventure game that puts you at the center of a journey to restore a once-idyllic village now desolate and full of night thorns after a mysterious event called The Forgetting. You’ll need to build relationships with a cast of Disney and Pixar heroes and villains to uncover their lost memories and solve the mysteries of the Valley; all while making your mark on the land by customizing your dream village and bringing out your Disney style or Pixar adoration with your avatar.

It looks like a major move by Disney, who has been mostly out of getting directly involved in games for the most part, especially since the shutdown of Disney Infinity. It remains to be seen if Dreamlight Valley properly captures the magic of Disney in an enjoyable way, but stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates on the game, including an early access release date.