Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition announced for Switch, coming in March 2025 The Wii U game is being spruced up for the Nintendo Switch with additional content.

Monolith Soft has announced its next big thing in the Xenoblade series, which will be a remaster of its Wii U entry. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is a remastered version that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in March 2025. It will also feature additional story content not found in the original game.

Nintendo and Monolith announced Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition and its details in a new trailer put out this week. The game is set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2025. With it will come the original game in its entirety, with brushed up visuals and effects making use of newer technology and additional story content that further fleshes out the characters and journey across the world of Mira.

Xenoblade Chronicles X is considered to be one of the most interesting entries of the franchise, having garnered a wealth of praise when it came out. Unfortunately, it has been left behind on the ill-fated Wii U until now. With the game coming over to the Switch, Xenoblade fans will have one of the more interesting open-world entries of the series in an easy-to-find place. One also can’t help but wonder if the March 2025 means it will also make its way to the Switch successor, which is set to be revealed in the near future.

Regardless, we’ll look forward to seeing this spruced up version of Xenoblade Chronicles X when it arrives on the Switch in 2025. Stay tuned for more updates and news leading up to the release.