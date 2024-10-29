New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition announced for Switch, coming in March 2025

The Wii U game is being spruced up for the Nintendo Switch with additional content.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
7

Monolith Soft has announced its next big thing in the Xenoblade series, which will be a remaster of its Wii U entry. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is a remastered version that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in March 2025. It will also feature additional story content not found in the original game.

Nintendo and Monolith announced Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition and its details in a new trailer put out this week. The game is set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2025. With it will come the original game in its entirety, with brushed up visuals and effects making use of newer technology and additional story content that further fleshes out the characters and journey across the world of Mira.

Xenoblade Chronicles X is considered to be one of the most interesting entries of the franchise, having garnered a wealth of praise when it came out. Unfortunately, it has been left behind on the ill-fated Wii U until now. With the game coming over to the Switch, Xenoblade fans will have one of the more interesting open-world entries of the series in an easy-to-find place. One also can’t help but wonder if the March 2025 means it will also make its way to the Switch successor, which is set to be revealed in the near future.

Regardless, we’ll look forward to seeing this spruced up version of Xenoblade Chronicles X when it arrives on the Switch in 2025. Stay tuned for more updates and news leading up to the release.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 29, 2024 8:24 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition announced for Switch, coming in March 2025

    • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 29, 2024 8:28 AM

      FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK yes plz. Xenoblade Chronicles X was fantastic. Star Ocean 6 scratched some of the same itches, but XCX was its own special kind of beast.

      • Modica Solis mercury mega
        reply
        October 29, 2024 8:44 AM

        yes, fucking finally

        • Modica Solis mercury mega
          reply
          October 29, 2024 8:44 AM

          hate that i have to play it on my switch but whatever!

          • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 29, 2024 8:55 AM

            You'll be able to play it on the SwitchDom/SwitchSub/whatever, too! I'm worried that the performance won't be great on a baseline Switch, even though I know Monolith are fucking wizards with that hardware.

    • Gorkgork legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 29, 2024 8:48 AM

      I don't know how many hours I put into Xenoblade 2...I got so far I'm probably close to the end. But it just never ends...and the story is so bizarre at this point lost all investment or memory of WTF is going on.

      See also many other JRPGs...

      • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 29, 2024 8:57 AM

        I think I had like 170 hours in Xenoblade 2 before I saw credits roll, but I also got very deeply involved in the gacha blade system and the mercenary contracts. And just trying to do every side quest/activity available. At some point I just said "no, I need to finish this"

    • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 29, 2024 8:56 AM

      I've been asking for this for years, lol. Was kinda hoping it would be a Switch 2 game at this point though. This will barely perform better than the Wii U version.

      • omnova legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 29, 2024 9:12 AM

        Improvements to the menu legibility alone would make this worthwhile. Hopefully they don't nerf some of the more hardcore elements.

    • packav
      reply
      October 29, 2024 9:22 AM

      that's awesome! hope to see more content! the game ended too soon! I wonder if they'll keep the passive online mode for the overworked and (and maybe an improved mission based overworld at that)

    • Vincent Grayson moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 29, 2024 9:34 AM

      The exploration progression in this game is still my favorite ever. Very interested to see what ends up being added/updated. I assume there'll be some significant changes to the stuff keyed directly to the WiiU pad.

Hello, Meet Lola