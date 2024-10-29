Reddit (RDDT) ended Q3 2024 with 97.2 million Daily Active Users (DAUs) The company's DAUs were up 47 percent year-over-year.

Reddit was among the many tech companies reporting on their quarterly earnings results this week and it has officially put out its Q3 2024 report. One thing is for sure, the platform isn’t lacking for traffic and this quarter shows it. Reddit’s Daily Active Users (DAUs) ended up at 97.2 million for its latest fiscal quarter.

Reddit shared the details of its Daily Active Users in its Q3 2024 earnings results, posted on its investor relations website. There, the company shared details on its user activity. According to the report, Reddit’s 97.2 million DAUs number was up around 47 percent year-over-year from Q3 2023, which reported around 66.12 million on the same stat.

Reddit (RDDT) stock was up in after-hours trading on the back of its Q3 2024 earnings results.

Reddit’s growth assuredly contributed to a number of other winning stats as well. The company posted beats on revenue and earnings-per-share, where the latter stat in particular was expected to be a loss, but was instead positive. Despite extremely controversial decisions such as allowing Google to train its AI systems on Reddit content, the platform still seems to be thriving as a social discussion board for numerous communities.

With a solid quarter of growth in the book performance-wise and user-wise, it will be interesting to see if Reddit can keep the momentum up. Stay tuned for further coverage and news on the topic right here at Shacknews.