New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Reddit (RDDT) ended Q3 2024 with 97.2 million Daily Active Users (DAUs)

The company's DAUs were up 47 percent year-over-year.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Reddit
1

Reddit was among the many tech companies reporting on their quarterly earnings results this week and it has officially put out its Q3 2024 report. One thing is for sure, the platform isn’t lacking for traffic and this quarter shows it. Reddit’s Daily Active Users (DAUs) ended up at 97.2 million for its latest fiscal quarter.

Reddit shared the details of its Daily Active Users in its Q3 2024 earnings results, posted on its investor relations website. There, the company shared details on its user activity. According to the report, Reddit’s 97.2 million DAUs number was up around 47 percent year-over-year from Q3 2023, which reported around 66.12 million on the same stat.

Reddit (RDDT) stock chart as of October 29, 2024 following Reddit's Q3 2024 earnings results.
Reddit (RDDT) stock was up in after-hours trading on the back of its Q3 2024 earnings results.
Source: Google

Reddit’s growth assuredly contributed to a number of other winning stats as well. The company posted beats on revenue and earnings-per-share, where the latter stat in particular was expected to be a loss, but was instead positive. Despite extremely controversial decisions such as allowing Google to train its AI systems on Reddit content, the platform still seems to be thriving as a social discussion board for numerous communities.

With a solid quarter of growth in the book performance-wise and user-wise, it will be interesting to see if Reddit can keep the momentum up. Stay tuned for further coverage and news on the topic right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola