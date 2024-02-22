New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Reddit and Google strike AI content licensing deal

The deal will allow Google to train its AI services on Reddit content.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
As the world’s biggest tech companies continue to ramp up their AI efforts, a major licensing deal has reportedly been struck between Reddit and Google. It will allow Google to use content from Reddit to train its various machine learning models and power its AI tools.

The news of a deal between Reddit and Google comes from a Reuters report. According to the outlet, the move will help reddit compete against the likes of TikTok and Meta in the advertising space as it prepares to go public.

Artwork for Google Bard.

Source: Google

The notion of Reddit allowing Google to use its vast library of content to train AI models caused quite the stir on social media, with many expressing concern that their own stories, art, etc. will be used to empower the controversial technology.

Last year, Reddit found itself in hot water when it decided to begin charging app developers for access to its API. It led Minecraft developer Mojang to abandon its official subreddit and popular third-party app Apollo to shut down. Reddit and Google have yet to officially comment on the deal.

