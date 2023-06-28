Mojang to abandon Minecraft Subreddit amid unpopular changes Mojang stated that the changes to the Reddit platform made the studio 'no longer feel that Reddit is an appropriate place to post official content or refer our players to.'

Minecraft is one of the most popular video games ever made, and has fostered a loyal online community. The game’s official subreddit, which has 7.4 million members, is likely the largest single Minecraft community on the internet, and is where developer Mojang usually shares development updates and communicates directly with players. However, the developer will cease to do this, as Mojang has announced its departure from the Minecraft subreddit as a result of the recent policy changes on the website.

Reddit user sliced_lime, a developer at Mojang and familiar face in the Minecraft community, made a post to the game’s subreddit yesterday to announce the news.

As you have no doubt heard by now, Reddit management introduced changes recently that have led to rule and moderation changes across many subreddits. Because of these changes, we no longer feel that Reddit is an appropriate place to post official content or refer our players to.

Source: Xbox Game Studios

sliced_lime also shared the post on r/MinecraftUnlimited, an alternate Minecraft subreddit. In the past, Mojang would make posts on the Minecraft subreddit to announce new updates, share insight to the development process, and field player feedback on new features. It provided the community a direct line of communication to the developers, and vice versa. Going forward, players are encouraged to share their feedback on Minecraft’s official website, or interact with the official Minecraft accounts on other social media platforms.

The Minecraft subreddit will undoubtedly continue to operate as one of the biggest online gaming communities, but this is the end of Mojang’s participation in it. Mojang has not decided whether or not it would return to the community if Reddit were to reverse its controversial changes. It’s just one of the many casualties of Reddit’s recent policy changes. The popular third-party app Apollo was left with no choice other than to cease operations as a result of Reddit’s new price model for access to its API.