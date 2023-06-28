Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Mojang to abandon Minecraft Subreddit amid unpopular changes

Mojang stated that the changes to the Reddit platform made the studio 'no longer feel that Reddit is an appropriate place to post official content or refer our players to.'
Donovan Erskine
Minecraft is one of the most popular video games ever made, and has fostered a loyal online community. The game’s official subreddit, which has 7.4 million members, is likely the largest single Minecraft community on the internet, and is where developer Mojang usually shares development updates and communicates directly with players. However, the developer will cease to do this, as Mojang has announced its departure from the Minecraft subreddit as a result of the recent policy changes on the website.

Reddit user sliced_lime, a developer at Mojang and familiar face in the Minecraft community, made a post to the game’s subreddit yesterday to announce the news.

sliced_lime also shared the post on r/MinecraftUnlimited, an alternate Minecraft subreddit. In the past, Mojang would make posts on the Minecraft subreddit to announce new updates, share insight to the development process, and field player feedback on new features. It provided the community a direct line of communication to the developers, and vice versa. Going forward, players are encouraged to share their feedback on Minecraft’s official website, or interact with the official Minecraft accounts on other social media platforms.

The Minecraft subreddit will undoubtedly continue to operate as one of the biggest online gaming communities, but this is the end of Mojang’s participation in it. Mojang has not decided whether or not it would return to the community if Reddit were to reverse its controversial changes. It’s just one of the many casualties of Reddit’s recent policy changes. The popular third-party app Apollo was left with no choice other than to cease operations as a result of Reddit’s new price model for access to its API.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

