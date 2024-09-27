Shack Together 033 - The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Review, State of Play, w/ David Craddock

We're excited to welcome David Craddock, our Long Reads editor, as a special guest on this week's episode of Shack Together! David joins host Asif Khan and ghost John Benyamine, along with producer Joe Stasio, for an in-depth discussion on the latest gaming news and reviews. Most notably, we’re all about Asif’s recently published review of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Today’s episode features a segment called "PMC: Playable Main Characters," where our hosts test their gaming knowledge by guessing game titles and characters based on cryptic clues. In our packed Story Time segment, we cover a range of topics, including previews of upcoming titles like Tales of the Shire and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and a comprehensive recap of the recent PlayStation State of Play event. We also cover industry news such as the SAG-AFTRA strike against Riot Games and the latest developments at OpenAI. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Articles mentioned in this episode

Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!

Follow Shack Together