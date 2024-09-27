Shack Together 033 - The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Review, State of Play, w/ David Craddock

We're excited to welcome David Craddock, our Long Reads editor, as a special guest on this week's episode of Shack Together! David joins host Asif Khan and ghost John Benyamine, along with producer Joe Stasio, for an in-depth discussion on the latest gaming news and reviews. Most notably, we’re all about Asif’s recently published review of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
Today’s episode features a segment called "PMC: Playable Main Characters," where our hosts test their gaming knowledge by guessing game titles and characters based on cryptic clues. In our packed Story Time segment, we cover a range of topics, including previews of upcoming titles like Tales of the Shire and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and a comprehensive recap of the recent PlayStation State of Play event. We also cover industry news such as the SAG-AFTRA strike against Riot Games and the latest developments at OpenAI. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!
Articles mentioned in this episode
- Metaphor ReFantazio prologue demo available now on PS5
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Echoes of the Past Review: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Echoes of the Past Dungeon Maker detailed
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Echoes of the Past directed by Tomomi Sano
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Echoes of the Past developed by Grezzo
- How long to beat The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Echoes of the Past
- Star Wars Outlaws won't be on Steam at launch
- Assassin's Creed Codename Red reportedly delayed to 2025
- SAG-AFTRA authorizes strike against Riot Games
- Final Fantasy 16 PC port is 'in the final stages'
- Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game preview - Cozy Hobbit life
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza in Hawaii Preview
- Ara: History Untold Review: Rewriting the 4X genre
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Review: A fresh coat of paint
- OpenAI CTO Mira Murati leaves company
- Meta Quest 3 VR headset reveal
- PlayStation State of Play Coverage
- Rise of the Ronin developer Team Ninja announces Ghost of Tsushima-like Ghost of Yotei
- Monster Hunter Wilds announced for 2025 release
- Sonic x Shadow Generations announced, features Keanu Reeves as Shadow
- Palworld coming to PlayStation 5 in 2024
- Alan Wake 2 The Lake House expansion announced
- Metro Awakening announced for PS VR2
