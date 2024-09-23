Grezzo developed The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Nintendo confirms Grezzo previously developed the remakes of Ocarina of Time and Link's Awakening.

With The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on the horizon, Nintendo has brought back its Ask the Developer series to provide more insight ahead of the game’s release. In the latest interview, Nintendo confirms what many had hypothesized—that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was developed by Grezzo, the studio behind this generation’s remake of Link’s Awakening.

The Legend of Zelda series Producer Eiji Aonuma discussed his collaboration with Grezzo in today’s Ask the Developer blog post. “For this game, we asked Grezzo, the experienced game-development studio that has worked for many years on remakes of games in the Legend of Zelda series, to create an entirely new Legend of Zelda game,” he said. “We collaborated to complete this project. As the producer, I've played the game from the player's perspective and continuously provided feedback.”



Source: Nintendo

Satoshi Terada, the director for Echoes of Wisdom on Grezzo’s side, talked about his work in art and level design for previous Zelda games before spearheading this brand new entry. The blog also features insight from Tomomi Sano, the Echoes of Wisdom director on Nintendo’s side. She is the first woman to direct a game in the Legend of Zelda series.

Nintendo has been very particular about when and how it confirms its development partners in recent years, and there has been plenty of speculation about the team developing Echoes of Wisdom following its reveal. With that mystery put to bed, players can look forward to experiencing the new adventure when The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom arrives on September 26, 2024.