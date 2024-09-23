New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Grezzo developed The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Nintendo confirms

Grezzo previously developed the remakes of Ocarina of Time and Link's Awakening.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
With The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on the horizon, Nintendo has brought back its Ask the Developer series to provide more insight ahead of the game’s release. In the latest interview, Nintendo confirms what many had hypothesized—that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was developed by Grezzo, the studio behind this generation’s remake of Link’s Awakening.

The Legend of Zelda series Producer Eiji Aonuma discussed his collaboration with Grezzo in today’s Ask the Developer blog post. “For this game, we asked Grezzo, the experienced game-development studio that has worked for many years on remakes of games in the Legend of Zelda series, to create an entirely new Legend of Zelda game,” he said. “We collaborated to complete this project. As the producer, I've played the game from the player's perspective and continuously provided feedback.”

Zelda uses beds to scale a castle wall in the desert.

Source: Nintendo

Satoshi Terada, the director for Echoes of Wisdom on Grezzo’s side, talked about his work in art and level design for previous Zelda games before spearheading this brand new entry. The blog also features insight from Tomomi Sano, the Echoes of Wisdom director on Nintendo’s side. She is the first woman to direct a game in the Legend of Zelda series.

Nintendo has been very particular about when and how it confirms its development partners in recent years, and there has been plenty of speculation about the team developing Echoes of Wisdom following its reveal. With that mystery put to bed, players can look forward to experiencing the new adventure when The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom arrives on September 26, 2024.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

