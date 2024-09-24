New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sonic X Shadow Generations will feature Keanu Reeves as Shadow in movie DLC

To celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Keanu Reeves will be voicing the iconic character in this special DLC.
Sonic X Shadow Generations will have a Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie crossover with Keanu Reeves voicing Shadow. This special Movie Pack will be available on December 12 for players that pick up the digital deluxe version of the game.

On the September 24, 2024 PlayStation State of Play, Sony revealed that Keanu Reeves will be voicing Shadow in a special DLC crossover with the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie. This DLC will be included in the digital deluxe version, which also features three-day early access.

The digital deluxe version will give players access to a unique level inspired by the new movie. This pack will be available on December 12. Sonic X Shadow Generations is set to release on October 25, 2024 on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Take a look at our 2024 video game release date calendar for more information.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

