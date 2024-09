Metro Awakening brings VR shooting to PS VR2 this November A new Metro game has been announced, and it's designed for VR.

Today’s PlayStation State of Play included the reveal of Metro Awakening, the newest installment in the first-person shooter series. It’s being made for PS VR2 and is set for release on November 7, 2024.

