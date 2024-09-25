New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Metaphor: ReFantazio Prologue Demo launches today on consoles and PC

Progress from the Metaphor: ReFantazio Prologue Demo will carry over to the full game.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
SEGA
ATLUS announced at Tokyo Game Show that it’s releasing a demo for Metaphor: ReFantazio. It includes the opening portion of the game, giving players a taste of the world, story, and characters. The Prologue Demo for Metaphor: ReFantazio is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

ATLUS announced the Metaphor: ReFantazio Prologue Demo with a new trailer at TGS. The demo includes four dungeons, seven Archetypes (classes), and six Followers. ATLUS has also confirmed that fan-favorite Jack Frost will appear as a potential summon in the late game.

Those who play the Metaphor: ReFantazio Prologue Demo can carry over their progress to the full release when the game launches on October 11. Stick with Shacknews for all of the news coming out of Tokyo Game Show 2024.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

