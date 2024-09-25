Metaphor: ReFantazio Prologue Demo launches today on consoles and PC Progress from the Metaphor: ReFantazio Prologue Demo will carry over to the full game.

ATLUS announced at Tokyo Game Show that it’s releasing a demo for Metaphor: ReFantazio. It includes the opening portion of the game, giving players a taste of the world, story, and characters. The Prologue Demo for Metaphor: ReFantazio is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

ATLUS announced the Metaphor: ReFantazio Prologue Demo with a new trailer at TGS. The demo includes four dungeons, seven Archetypes (classes), and six Followers. ATLUS has also confirmed that fan-favorite Jack Frost will appear as a potential summon in the late game.

Those who play the Metaphor: ReFantazio Prologue Demo can carry over their progress to the full release when the game launches on October 11. Stick with Shacknews for all of the news coming out of Tokyo Game Show 2024.