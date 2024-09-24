New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Monster Hunter Wilds gets February 2025 release date

The time to hit the fields in Monster Hunter Wilds is rapidly approaching.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Capcom
1

Capcom's most anticipated game is undoubtedly Monster Hunter Wilds, a game that the publisher has been teasing for nearly a year. The time to get your band together to hunt some big monsters is rapidly approaching. During Tuesday's PlayStation State of Play presentation, Capcom issued an official release date.

The latest Monster Hunter Wilds trailer reveals another harrowing new monster. This one is hiding in a new biome known as the Scarlet Forest. It's an area that can deceive players with its calming beauty, but can turn menacing in the blink of an eye. Capcom is continuing to introduce new monster types with one of its latest reveals from this trailer being a Leviathan Apex. As noted during our recent previews at events like Summer Game Fest, Apex monsters are not creatures to mess with, as they can wreck anything that gets in their way. Players will need to prepare themselves for these big hunts using some of Wilds' newest features, including on-the-go camps and the ability to summon NPC hunters.

Monster Hunter Wilds will come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 28, 2025. For those interested in learning more about Capcom's latest, be sure to check out our most recent hands-on preview from Gamescom.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

