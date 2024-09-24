Palworld launches on PlayStation 5 today Announced during Tuesday's State of Play, Palworld has made the leap to PlayStation.

Palworld has been building to a full release on PC and Xbox for the past year. Now the early access monster collector is officially journeying to 1.0 on PlayStation. During Tuesday's State of Play, Pocketpair announced that Palworld has officially made the leap to PlayStation 5 starting today.

Developer Pocketpair has been hard at work for several months looking to release Palworld on additional platforms. It was initially released in an early access state on PC and Xbox Series X|S. It found success on those platforms almost immediately, selling 5 million units in its first weekend. The game has received updates regularly since starting its early access period, including a Pal Arena PvP mode being added over the summer.

It has been a week of ups and downs for Pocketpair. Less than a week before Tuesday's PlayStation launch, the developer was the target of a lawsuit from Nintendo and The Pokemon Company. The lawsuit, filed in the Tokyo District Court, alleges multiple patent infringements.

Less than a week before Tuesday's PlayStation launch, the developer was the target of a lawsuit from Nintendo and The Pokemon Company. The lawsuit, filed in the Tokyo District Court, alleges multiple patent infringements.