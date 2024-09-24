New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Palworld launches on PlayStation 5 today

Announced during Tuesday's State of Play, Palworld has made the leap to PlayStation.
Ozzie Mejia
Pocketpair
Palworld has been building to a full release on PC and Xbox for the past year. Now the early access monster collector is officially journeying to 1.0 on PlayStation. During Tuesday's State of Play, Pocketpair announced that Palworld has officially made the leap to PlayStation 5 starting today.

Developer Pocketpair has been hard at work for several months looking to release Palworld on additional platforms. It was initially released in an early access state on PC and Xbox Series X|S. It found success on those platforms almost immediately, selling 5 million units in its first weekend. The game has received updates regularly since starting its early access period, including a Pal Arena PvP mode being added over the summer.

It has been a week of ups and downs for Pocketpair. Less than a week before Tuesday's PlayStation launch, the developer was the target of a lawsuit from Nintendo and The Pokemon Company. The lawsuit, filed in the Tokyo District Court, alleges multiple patent infringements.

We'll keep an eye on everything Palworld, both in and out of the courtroom, here at Shacknews. Those looking to start their Palworld journey on PlayStation will want to check out the Palworld topic page to check out some of our guides from earlier this year.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

