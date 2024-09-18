The Pokemon Company & Nintendo file lawsuit against Palworld parent company Pocketpair Inc. Nintendo has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pocketpair in the Tokyo District Court.

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have filed a patent infringement lawsuit against the parent company of Palworld. The hit game has always been likened to Pokemon and now it seems that the Big N is working to protect its intellectual property.

Nintendo announced on September 18, 2024, that it, together with The Pokemon Company, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pocketpair, Inc., the parent company of 2024 smash hit, Palworld.

The two companies are seeking compensation for damages on the grounds that Palworld infringes multiple patent rights. This lawsuit has been filed in the Tokyo District Court.



Source: Palworld

In January, The Pokemon Company issued a statement that addressed Palworld without naming it specifically. “We have not granted any permission for the use of Pokémon intellectual property or assets in that game,” The Pokemon Company wrote. “We intend to investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon.”

Recently, Sony Music, Aniplex, and Palworld developer announced a joint venture. The goal of this venture is to expand and develop the Palworld universe through new businesses and to increase the reach of the intellectual property. It remains to be seen whether this lawsuit from Nintendo and The Pokemon Company has any impact on this joint venture.

