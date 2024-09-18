New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Pokemon Company & Nintendo file lawsuit against Palworld parent company Pocketpair Inc.

Nintendo has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pocketpair in the Tokyo District Court.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have filed a patent infringement lawsuit against the parent company of Palworld. The hit game has always been likened to Pokemon and now it seems that the Big N is working to protect its intellectual property.

Nintendo's announcement of its lawsuit against Palworld. The image reads: Filing Lawsuit for Infringement of Patent Rights against Pocketpair, Inc. Nintendo Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto, Minami-ku, Japan; Representative Director and President: Shuntaro Furukawa, “Nintendo” hereafter), together with The Pokémon Company, filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the Tokyo District Court against Pocketpair, Inc. (HQ: 2-10-2 Higashigotanda, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, “Defendant” hereafter) on September 18, 2024. This lawsuit seeks an injunction against infringement and compensation for damages on the grounds that Palworld, a game developed and released by the Defendant, infringes multiple patent rights. Nintendo will continue to take necessary actions against any infringement of its intellectual property rights including the Nintendo brand itself, to protect the intellectual properties it has worked hard to establish over the years.

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo announced on September 18, 2024, that it, together with The Pokemon Company, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pocketpair, Inc., the parent company of 2024 smash hit, Palworld.

The two companies are seeking compensation for damages on the grounds that Palworld infringes multiple patent rights. This lawsuit has been filed in the Tokyo District Court.

A Pal from Palworld performing an attack

Source: Palworld

In January, The Pokemon Company issued a statement that addressed Palworld without naming it specifically. “We have not granted any permission for the use of Pokémon intellectual property or assets in that game,” The Pokemon Company wrote. “We intend to investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon.”

Recently, Sony Music, Aniplex, and Palworld developer announced a joint venture. The goal of this venture is to expand and develop the Palworld universe through new businesses and to increase the reach of the intellectual property. It remains to be seen whether this lawsuit from Nintendo and The Pokemon Company has any impact on this joint venture.

Be sure to stay tuned to our Nintendo, The Pokemon Company, and Pocketpair pages as this lawsuit continues.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

