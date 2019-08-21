Pokemon Sword and Shield will have more Gigantamax monsters at launch
Where are all these enormous Pokemon going to be hiding?
Where are all these enormous Pokemon going to be hiding?
Why put in the work to catch Mewtwo in Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee when Best Buy will just give him to you for free?
Trainer battles are about to hit the next level, as Pokemon GO prepares to launch the GO Battle League next year.
New Ghost-types are making their way into Pokemon GO for this year's Halloween event, as players can pick up Darkrai and Yamask for the first time.
Ponyta changes from Fire-type to Psychic in its new cotton candy-like form.
Farfetch'd is getting a new evolutionary stage after all this time, and it'll debut in Pokemon Sword and Shield.
Hang out with your Pokemon at camp and cook some tasty curry with your favorite monsters in the new games.
The latest Pokemon mobile game has been racking up new users left and right.
Pick up the latest mobile entry in the Pokemon series when it lands on iOS and Android for free next week.
Head out to a tour stop to take a look at Pokemon Sword and Shield and learn more about the games.