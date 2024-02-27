Watch the Pokemon Presents February 2024 livestream here Check out The Pokemon Company's latest livestream presentation for the latest news on its popular franchise.

Pokemon fans, the wait is over, today is the day that the Pokemon Company hosts its annual Pokemon Presents livestream. This gives everyone an opportunity to hear about what exciting new games, updates, and more are in store for this beloved franchise. You can tune into the livestream right here on Shacknews. Come and join us!

The Pokemon Presents livestream is scheduled to begin at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET on February 27, 2024. The news of the special presentation was announced on the official Pokemon Twitter account (now called X). The show is dedicated to Pokemon news in celebration of this year’s Pokemon Day. The livestream will be hosted on the official Pokemon YouTube channel.

While there’s no current runtime of today’s Pokemon Presents showcase, the previous presentation that was held in August of last year went for 35 minutes. Additionally, though there’s no information about what the livestream will contain, there’s a good chance we’ll hear more about the current Pokemon titles in circulation as well as get a look at what might be coming in the near future.

