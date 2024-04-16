New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Pokemon GO Rediscover update revamps major parts of the game this week

Niantic is ushering in a new era of Pokemon GO with a refreshed UI, new battle visuals, fresh features, and much more.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Niantic
2

A major new update is rolling out for Pokemon GO this week. Dubbed the Rediscover update, this one will overhaul a lot of visuals and systems in Pokemon GO, including a UI update, refreshed battle visuals, new avatar options and features, and other numerous updates. The Pokemon GO Rediscover update is set to roll out on mobile devices this week.

Niantic posted some details about the Pokemon GO Rediscover update via the game’s social media this week, as well as a new trailer. The update is expected to roll out on April 17, 2024, on iOS via the App Store, Android via Google Play, and Samsung devices via the Galaxy Store. With it will come a wealth of features meant to refresh the game and take it to a new era, as shared in Niantic’s Rediscover GO page:

In addition to the major refresh of the map, encounter screens, battles, UI, and overall gameplay coming to Pokemon GO, cosmetic features are also getting a big update. Players will find their personal avatar options and the Style Shop have been spruced up with new ways to make your trainer pop. You’ll be able to capture it all with new photography features as well. Got a few Pokemon you wish you could bring together in one fun photo? Now you can take pictures that include up to three of your Pokemon at once.

With the Pokemon GO Rediscover update coming this week, it looks like an exciting time for the game, especially with the Pokemon World Championships headed to scenic Honolulu. Stay tuned for more Pokemon GO news here as it drops.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola