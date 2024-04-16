Pokemon GO Rediscover update revamps major parts of the game this week Niantic is ushering in a new era of Pokemon GO with a refreshed UI, new battle visuals, fresh features, and much more.

A major new update is rolling out for Pokemon GO this week. Dubbed the Rediscover update, this one will overhaul a lot of visuals and systems in Pokemon GO, including a UI update, refreshed battle visuals, new avatar options and features, and other numerous updates. The Pokemon GO Rediscover update is set to roll out on mobile devices this week.

Niantic posted some details about the Pokemon GO Rediscover update via the game’s social media this week, as well as a new trailer. The update is expected to roll out on April 17, 2024, on iOS via the App Store, Android via Google Play, and Samsung devices via the Galaxy Store. With it will come a wealth of features meant to refresh the game and take it to a new era, as shared in Niantic’s Rediscover GO page:

Discover a fresh new look with updates to the in-game map, encounter screens, battle screens, and more—all tailored to your location. From lush forests to bustling cities, tropical beaches to rugged mountains, you can immerse yourself in the diverse landscapes within Pokémon GO. Who knows what Pokémon await you on your journey?

In addition to the major refresh of the map, encounter screens, battles, UI, and overall gameplay coming to Pokemon GO, cosmetic features are also getting a big update. Players will find their personal avatar options and the Style Shop have been spruced up with new ways to make your trainer pop. You’ll be able to capture it all with new photography features as well. Got a few Pokemon you wish you could bring together in one fun photo? Now you can take pictures that include up to three of your Pokemon at once.

With the Pokemon GO Rediscover update coming this week, it looks like an exciting time for the game, especially with the Pokemon World Championships headed to scenic Honolulu. Stay tuned for more Pokemon GO news here as it drops.