Pokemon World Championships 2024 are headed to Honolulu in August The Pokemon World Championships are going to be set in Hawaii this year, and they'll be running in late August.

The Pokemon World Championships are always one of the most exciting times for competitive Pokemon all year long as players pit their best pocket monsters against each other in the video games and card games of the Pokemon universe. And now, for 2024, we know when the next competition is going to go down. The Pokemon World Championships 2024 have been given dates and location. It’ll be going down in late August and take place at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu.

The Pokemon Company announced some of the details for the Pokemon World Championships 2024 event via the Pokemon Twitter, as well as a special webpage for the event. The competitions for Pokemon World Championships 2024 are scheduled to take place from August 16 to August 18, 2024. The action will run in the Hawaii Convention Center, which is located in Honolulu Hawaii. Finally, the games played during the event will be the Pokemon Trading Card Game, Pokemon Scarlet and Violent, Pokemon GO, and Pokemon Unite.

In addition to the competition, the Pokemon World Championships always act as a sort of festival for all things Pokemon. Attendees will find plenty of activities to check out at the event, including battle labs, merch shops, and amusements throughout the venue, not to mention spectator opportunities as the best players in the world at the current run of games compete.

The Pokemon World Championships 2023 were a blast last year, and with this one being one of the first times the World Championships have gone to Hawaii, it’s sure to be a blast once more in 2024. As we get closer to the events in August, stay tuned for more details and announcements leading up to it.