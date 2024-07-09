Pokemon Sleep is counting cash instead of sheep with over $100 million in revenue Just ahead of its first-year anniversary, Pokemon Sleep has done quite well for itself in assisting Pokemon fans in getting a good night's sleep.

A little over a year ago, Pokemon Sleep launched on mobile platforms with the express intent of helping users build good sleeping habits. It’s turned out to be another winning prospect for The Pokemon Company, as the humble app has reportedly pulled in around $100 million USD in revenue, making it quite successful in its first year of helping us all get more rest.

The numbers on revenue from the Pokemon Sleep app were reported via Pocket Gamer, with data from AppMagic. According to the data Pokemon Sleep crossed the $100 million revenue mark just ahead of the game’s first anniversary of release. Having come out worldwide on Android and iOS devices on July 17, 2023, the game had quite a lengthy development cycle, but finally made its debut with solid support this time last year. The grand totals of that revenue come from mostly Japanese users, who accounted for an estimated $73 million. USA users contributed another estimated $15 million, and Taiwan was responsible for an estimated $4 million.

By getting a good night's sleep, players can collect various Pokemon and work up to a Snorlax minigame from time to time.

Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sleep works by tracking the way a user sleeps to allow them to catch certain Pokemon. By getting good sleep, users will get a sleep score that contributes to a certain Snorlax minigame. However, players can also pay to boost their score in the Snorlax game, which is where the bulk of Pokemon Sleep’s revenue comes from. When Pokemon Sleep was first introduced in 2020, The Pokémon Company COO Takato Utsunomiya said of the app that “the idea… is to be a game that makes you look forward to waking up in the morning”.

Seems like that mission is off to a strong start in Pokemon Sleep’s first year. For more Pokemon updates, be sure to follow our Pokemon topic for more news and coverage.