Pokemon Sleep is still a real thing & coming to mobile devices this year First revealed in 2020, Pokemon Sleep is finally coming to iOS and Android devices sometime in 2023.

Back in 2019, The Pokemon Company announced an app called Pokemon Sleep that was meant to help people sleep with the help of their favorite Pokemon characters. This year, that app is coming out. During the recent Pokemon Presents, The Pokemon Company resurfaced Pokemon Sleep, reintroduced it to audiences, and then revealed that Pokemon Sleep will be launching iOS and Android devices in 2023.

The new look at Pokemon Sleep took place as part of the February 27 Pokemon Presents. While much of the presentation was dedicated to new games and DLC, we also got some mobile app updates. Pokemon Sleep was among them. The way this app works is that you set Pokemon Sleep up on your smartphone and then go to sleep with the phone nearby. It will track, record, and analyze your sleep when you wake up. Then it will categorize your sleep style, comparing you to similar Pokemon that will then gather in the app around a sleeping Snorlax. Finally, you can discover rare sleep styles that will bring unique Pokemon into your camp.

Pokemon Sleep will let players discover all sorts of Pokemon sleep styles as they sleep with the app on iOS and Android this summer.

Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sleep was first announced at a press conference back in 2019. It was merely teased at the time, but was said to be coming in 2020 as part of a collection of Pokemon health & wellness apps that included Pokemon Smile. Unfortunately, Pokemon Sleep was delayed quite a bit due to a number of factors. The app seems to be close to ready now, though. The Pokemon Company announced that Pokemon Sleep would be coming to iOS and Android devices in summer 2023.

With Pokemon Sleep approaching in the season ahead, stay tuned for more information on when the app launches and how to get it. We’ll have the details here at Shacknews as they become available. You can also check out more Pokemon Presents news from today’s presentation in case you missed it.