Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket brings new TCG experience to mobile New "immersive cards," trading, and quick battles are coming when Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket launches later in 2024.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is getting an all-new experience on mobile devices sometime in 2024. Pokemon Trading Card Pocket is the name of the new app, and it will bring a wealth of features to online Pokemon TCG, including immersive cards, easy card trading between friends and other online players, and the option to battle them with your collection of cards. It will be coming exclusively to mobile devices when it launches.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket was revealed during the Pokemon Direct stream on Pokemon Day this week. Built as an evolution to what players have had in different online forms of the game, Pokemon TCG Pocket will you take the digital card game on the go and interact with other players online and in your everyday life. You’ll collect card packs and get to open two a day at no cost. The app will also feature new immersive cards that are meant to simulate the look feel of ripping a fresh booster pack open and seeing what cards you get to add to your collection. Some of the rare cards also feature unique effects that make them all the more spectacular.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket will reportedly give you two booster packs to open per day for free as you collect, trade, and battle with other players

Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon TCG Pocket is a mobile-only app, coming to iOS and Android devices. It should be launching sometime in 2024, according to the developers. DeNA is the developer aiding Game Freak in the development of this app. The developer has an extensive history of mobile game releases and even already assisted Game Freak on the development and maintenance of Pokemon Masters EX.

It's unknown just yet if Pokemon TCG Pocket will replace the currently available Pokemon TCG Live, but with a release date coming later this year, we’ll find out soon enough. Stay tuned for more news and updates on the Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket as it drops.