Pokemon Presents showcase announced for next week The Pokemon Company will reveal what's next for the franchise on Pokemon Day.

A Pokemon Presents showcase will go down next week on February 27 to celebrate the franchise’s 28th anniversary. The event will feature the latest updates on the Pokemon franchise, and likely the reveal of new games.

The Pokemon Company announced the next Pokemon Presents showcase early this morning. It’ll take place next week on February 27, 2024, at 6 a.m.PT/9 a.m. ET.

Did somebody say #PokemonPresents? 👀



Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27th to view exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2024! 🎉



See you there, Trainers!



📺: https://t.co/eDWO5LvlWq pic.twitter.com/plsFcIJ2eS — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 20, 2024

This continues the trend of Pokemon Presents showcases being held on Pokemon Day, which marks the release of Pokemon Red and Green in 1996. Recent series entries Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon Legends Arceus, and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pearl were all announced on Pokemon Day.

Pokemon fans will likely spend the next week heavily speculating what’ll be announced during the showcase, and you can expect to read the official news on our Pokemon topic page.