Palworld reaches 5 million units sold over its first weekend

Pocketpair is seeing success with Palworld that few other games in early access (or any release) have ever put up in their first days. The game crossed five million units of sales in the three days since its launch and it currently has one of the highest concurrent player counts ever recorded on Steam. Safe to say, Palworld is a breakout hit, even as an early access game.

Pocketpair shared the latest details on Palworlds’ ongoing success in a several tweets on the game’s Twitter this week. According to one of the latest, Palworld has sold over five million copies in just three days. The game launched in Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview on January 19, 2024. The game had already crossed its first million last week in less than a day and over two days, it hit the three-million-unit mark.

SteamDB shows Palworld's concurrent player peak reached the third highest of all time on Steam, trailing only behind CSGO and PUBG.

Source: SteamDB

That’s not all the accolades that Palworld has achieved in its early days. Pocketpair also shared that the game has climbed to #3 on the list of the highest concurrent player counts in a game on Steam ever. Indeed, it can be confirmed on SteamDB. As of this writing, Palworld reached 1,582,482 as its current all-time high, trailing only behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and PLAYERUNKNOWN’S Battlegrounds.

Palworld’s success has been simply astounding, though it also seems that many are legitimately enjoying its pokemon-like sandbox gameplay. Being able to explore, catch pals, and put them on all sorts of tasks like logging, farming, transportation, gathering, and more, alongside being able to arm them with firearms and dispatch your foes, seems to make for a good gameplay loop. It hasn’t come without issue either as many on the internet have been arguing all weekend over whether and how much Palworld might take from other games.

Regardless, its success is real and it seems like the game is here to stay in prominent view for the time being. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates and news and check out our other Palworld coverage for guides and further content.