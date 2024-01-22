New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Palworld reaches 5 million units sold over its first weekend
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Pocketpair
12

Pocketpair is seeing success with Palworld that few other games in early access (or any release) have ever put up in their first days. The game crossed five million units of sales in the three days since its launch and it currently has one of the highest concurrent player counts ever recorded on Steam. Safe to say, Palworld is a breakout hit, even as an early access game.

Pocketpair shared the latest details on Palworlds’ ongoing success in a several tweets on the game’s Twitter this week. According to one of the latest, Palworld has sold over five million copies in just three days. The game launched in Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview on January 19, 2024. The game had already crossed its first million last week in less than a day and over two days, it hit the three-million-unit mark.

SteamDB all-time peak concurrent player counts as of January 22 at 7:36 a.m. PT, showing Palworld at #3 with 1,582,482.
SteamDB shows Palworld's concurrent player peak reached the third highest of all time on Steam, trailing only behind CSGO and PUBG.
Source: SteamDB

That’s not all the accolades that Palworld has achieved in its early days. Pocketpair also shared that the game has climbed to #3 on the list of the highest concurrent player counts in a game on Steam ever. Indeed, it can be confirmed on SteamDB. As of this writing, Palworld reached 1,582,482 as its current all-time high, trailing only behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and PLAYERUNKNOWN’S Battlegrounds.

Palworld’s success has been simply astounding, though it also seems that many are legitimately enjoying its pokemon-like sandbox gameplay. Being able to explore, catch pals, and put them on all sorts of tasks like logging, farming, transportation, gathering, and more, alongside being able to arm them with firearms and dispatch your foes, seems to make for a good gameplay loop. It hasn’t come without issue either as many on the internet have been arguing all weekend over whether and how much Palworld might take from other games.

Regardless, its success is real and it seems like the game is here to stay in prominent view for the time being. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates and news and check out our other Palworld coverage for guides and further content.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 22, 2024 8:00 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Palworld reaches 5 million units sold over its first weekend

    • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 22, 2024 8:03 AM

      Apparently the devs are receiving death threats from Pokemon fans. All I can say is I'm having more fun with this game than I've ever had from any Pokemon game.

      • dkrulz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 22, 2024 8:05 AM

        I can honestly say I'm surprised that anyone cares that much about Pokemon to make death threats about it.

        • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 22, 2024 8:06 AM

          It seems that Pokemon fans are very precious about their characters.

        • gokart. legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 22, 2024 8:11 AM

          they care enough to keep buying those terrible games, they're obviously fucking crazy.

          • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 22, 2024 9:12 AM

            I regret the last 3-4. I didn't get the last 1-2 or however many since. I was in the loop of "maybe this time!"

            The remake though on Switch was actually good and frankly because it was already a working formula haha.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 22, 2024 9:13 AM

        They should download the pokemon mod before Nintendo shuts it down then lol

        https://x.com/Dexerto/status/1749405397046231109?s=20

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 22, 2024 9:14 AM

      Absurd numbers for a half baked game that doesn't even have the same version on Gamepass as it does on Steam.

      • sixfoot6 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 22, 2024 9:16 AM

        Half baked or early access?

        • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 22, 2024 9:17 AM

          Yes. Just like their last game that was abandoned.

          • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            January 22, 2024 9:18 AM

            Their last game had a major update in mid-late December.

      • dkrulz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 22, 2024 9:18 AM

        It is crazy how quick it went up the charts. PUBG built up momentum over the course of a year or two. CS has been around for decades.

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 22, 2024 9:19 AM

        Almost as if it's a really fun game

        • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 22, 2024 9:34 AM

          I'm sure it is. I'm waiting for Game pass to get the good version of the game to try it.

          • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            January 22, 2024 9:44 AM

            It's GamePass. It doesn't get the good versions.

            • gokart. legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 22, 2024 9:45 AM

              gamepass is worth every penny i pay for it, which is $0.

      • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 22, 2024 9:22 AM

        That's pretty typical for early access games that release on both XBox/Windows Store and Steam. Microsoft requires patches for EA games to go through the same certification as full release games, which slows down the release cadence. It sucks, but it's Microsoft's fault, not the developers'.

    • verginator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 22, 2024 9:30 AM

      https://i.imgur.com/VT22LZ6.jpg

      • gokart. legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 22, 2024 9:41 AM

        they filled a vacuum by making a functional, multi-platform game. fair play imo.

      • Visceral Monkey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 22, 2024 9:51 AM

        Those are not the same assets though...there are clear differences in more than just proportion. Unless I'm just seeing things?

    • mlev legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 22, 2024 10:06 AM

      How is it on steamdeck? Should I play on gamepass or steam? I hear they're different ? which is more updated?

Hello, Meet Lola