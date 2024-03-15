New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Pocketpair is working towards releasing Palworld on more platforms

Though still in early access, Pocketpair is already in talks to release Palworld on more platforms than just PC and Xbox.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Pocketpair
1

Palworld has done ridiculously and been downloaded millions of times on PC and Xbox, but Pocketpair wants to expand the game’s reach and is in talks to do just that. The developer enjoyed massive amounts of attention in January and early February, and it is using that momentum for ambitious new goals. The CEO Takuro Mizobe recently shared that Pocketpair is attempting to prepare for release on further platforms like PlayStation. More than that, he also shared Pocketpair is open to partnership or acquisition offers.

Mizobe spoke to future plans and ambitions for Palworld and Pocketpair in a recent chat with Bloomberg. Following the game’s runaway success in January, Palworld has brought “tens of billions of yen” in profit to Pocketpair on a game that costed 1 billion yen to develop, or around $6.7 million USD. On the back of that success, Mizobe said the team is already talking with various platforms about expanding Palworld’s release, though he didn’t specify at this time whether that would be PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or mobile devices.

A player riding on an alpaca-like pal in Palworld
Palworld had incredible success in January, and while its popularity has tapered off, it continues to be a popular game with over 100,000 players on at any given time.
Source: Pocketpair

Interestingly, Mizobe also shared that Pocketpair might be open to partnerships or acquisition, should a bigger company court them. He added that Pocketpair isn’t in acquisition talks with Microsoft at this time despite landing on Game Pass and ending up as its biggest third-party launch title ever. At that time, the game was also reported to have crossed 19 million combined downloads on Steam and Xbox, and has crossed several more millions since.

Palworld is still in early access right now, so it feels unlikely we’ll see the game on other platforms too soon. Even then, a Nintendo Switch port feels unlikely due to its proximity to Pokemon. Nonetheless, as the game works towards a Version 1.0 release, we’re likely to see more talk of further platforms. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for more updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola