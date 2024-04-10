Palworld enters the Pal Arena for PvP throwdown this summer Which players and their Pals will survive the Pal Arena?

Palworld has broken out as one of 2024's early success stories for its combination of monster taming, dungeon crawling, farming, and gunplay. Up to now, friends have been able to play together, but there hasn't been word on a PvP component. That changed on Wednesday during the Triple-i Initiative showcase when developer Pocketpair shared a first peek at Palworld's upcoming PvP mode called Pal Arena.

There isn't a lot in the way of details for Palworld's Pal Arena mode. Pocketpair's only statement on the game's Steam page simply reads, "In the arena, players will be able to battle against other players. Train the strongest Pals and defeat all your rivals." As for the 15-second teaser, players can witness Pals unleashing their powerful attacks alongside their trainers, who bring their own weaponry to the battle.

As noted, Palworld has been a massive success, already surpassing 25 million downloads across PC and Xbox in just a short month since its early access release. Pocketpair hopes to bring the game to more platforms in the future.



Source: Pocketpair

Expect to learn more about Pal Arena in the months ahead. A Summer 2024 release window for the PvP game mode is currently estimated. Palworld is currently in early access on PC and Xbox. Those interested in exploring the game more are encouraged to read through our Palworld Strategy Guide.