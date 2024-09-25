How long to beat The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom? The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is an adventure packed full of dungeons and collectibles, and players want to know how long it will take to beat.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is here and players are curious how long it will take to beat. As with most Zelda games, it’s a massive experience, so it’s safe to assume you’ll be spending quite a lot of time exploring Hyrule. But exactly how long will it take?

How long does it take to beat Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom?

It will take roughly 30 hours to beat The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Now, this time is an approximation, as you might be much faster or you might take much longer. Additionally, players that want to 100 percent the game (do all dungeons, collect all Echoes, find all the recipes, etc) could spend a dozen more hours in the game.



Source: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a rich and densely packed experience. Asif Khan praised the game in his 10/10 review, calling it “full of wonderful surprises, engaging gameplay, and tons of stuff to do in the biggest top-down iteration of Hyrule yet.” So it should come as no surprise that you’ll likely spend dozens of hours in the game.

While you’re taking the time to beat The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, be sure to check out our Echoes of Wisdom page. You’ll find plenty of information to help you through the early game and eventually save Hyrule!