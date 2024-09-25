Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii somehow brings pirate fun to the modern day

The Yakuza/Like A Dragon series is something special in the world of video games. It's one of those rare franchises where a fan could be asked to guess where the next game in the series is going, they could answer almost anything, and they would probably be right. Could anybody in their right mind have guessed that the next Like A Dragon game would return to modern-day Hawaii and incorporate pirates that feel straight out of another century? Not only are Sega and RGG Studio doing just that, but the end result is looking like it could be incredible. That's the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio magic, as evidenced by Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Shacknews was recently invited to give it a first look ahead of this year's Tokyo Game Show.



Source: Sega

The story for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii follows the latest exploits of lovable goofball Goro Majima. Once feared as a member of the yakuza, he has traded in his organized crime hat for a literal pirate hat... as one does. After waking up with no memory of his past, Majima teams up with a young boy named Noah to seize a pirate vessel, sail the Pacific seas, and embark on a journey for treasure and glory.

Our time with Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii started in a familiar setting. Players begin on the Hawaiian shores, which they became familiar with earlier this year in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. It isn't long before a gang of street toughs make their presence known, cueing up the game's action-RPG combat. This is where the game introduces Majima's dual fighting styles.

Goro can take his dagger into battle with the Mad Dog Style, which is focused on combos, aerial strikes, a charged attack that unleashes multiple doppelgangers on enemies. Having also learned from his exploits on the high seas, Majima can also switch to the Sea Dog Style. By holding different buttons, players can attack with different pirate-themed weapons. The Hand Cannon, for example, can pierce through multiple targets at once while the Wire Hook can pull Majima closer to an enemy.



Source: Sega

After dispatching the island rogues, it was time to get a taste of some of Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's side activities. Crazy Delivery is a Crazy Taxi-esque mini-game that tasks Majima with collecting food icons on the streets, avoiding hazards, and making swift deliveries for quick cash. Dragon Kart, meanwhile, is just what it sounds like, putting Majima in the middle of a go-kart race around the neighborhood. Power-ups like rocket launchers can help players catch up to the race leaders, as will the numerous launch pads scattered around the track. Other activities will be available across the island, which will include an opportunity for wardrobe changes and the Like A Dragon series' traditional karaoke outings.

Exploration promises to be an entertaining aspect of the game, especially with Majima's Wire Hook. This tool allows players to grapple to certain places on the island while also allowing them to pick up items that would otherwise be out of reach. Players will also have other regions to explore, including the secret pirate haven of Madlantis.

One thing worth noting is that this was a small slice of what the overall Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii adventure will look like. I wasn't even able to check out a lot of the actual pirate stuff. Yes, this game feels like a traditional Like A Dragon game in many respects, but RGG is looking to set its newest effort apart by allowing players to take part in several pirate-themed activities. This includes caring for Majima's pirate vessel and taking on other pirate crews in full-blown buccaneer brawls.

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is one of those adventures that feels unique to video games. So it's a story set in the modern day with an amnesiac yakuza picking up a pirate hat and sword, seizing a ship, and going on expeditions that feel straight out of Robert Louis Stevenson? That's just Like A Dragon. It's so RGG Studio. Look for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on Friday, February 28.

This preview is based on an early PlayStation 5 build played at a press event in Los Angeles, CA. The final product is subject to change.