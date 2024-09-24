SAG-AFTRA announces strike on League of Legends
The actors guild has filed an unfair labor practice charge against Formosa Interactive.
SAG-AFTRA is currently amid a video game strike as it seeks a new labor agreement for its voice actors and performers. Now, the union has announced a strike specifically for League of Legends and filed an unfair labor practice charge against Formosa Interactive after the company allegedly tried to circumvent the ongoing strike.
SAG-AFTRA announced the strike on League of Legends in a press release today. The union’s quarrel isn’t with primary developer and publisher Riot Games, but Formosa Interactive LLC., a company that provides additional work on a slew of blockbuster games. SAG-AFTRA states that Formosa tried to cancel an in-development project following the announcement of a voice actor strike, and then tried to hire non-union workers when that attempt was blocked.
Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee Chair Sarah Elmaleh provided a statement on the announcement of the strike.
There have been no statements released by Formosa Interactive or Riot Games on the matter. We’ll be keeping an eye on the situation to see what comes of the unfair labor practice charge.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, SAG-AFTRA announces strike on League of Legends