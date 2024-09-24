SAG-AFTRA announces strike on League of Legends The actors guild has filed an unfair labor practice charge against Formosa Interactive.

SAG-AFTRA is currently amid a video game strike as it seeks a new labor agreement for its voice actors and performers. Now, the union has announced a strike specifically for League of Legends and filed an unfair labor practice charge against Formosa Interactive after the company allegedly tried to circumvent the ongoing strike.

SAG-AFTRA announced the strike on League of Legends in a press release today. The union’s quarrel isn’t with primary developer and publisher Riot Games, but Formosa Interactive LLC., a company that provides additional work on a slew of blockbuster games. SAG-AFTRA states that Formosa tried to cancel an in-development project following the announcement of a voice actor strike, and then tried to hire non-union workers when that attempt was blocked.



Source: SAG-AFTRA

Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee Chair Sarah Elmaleh provided a statement on the announcement of the strike.

League of Legends is a game of champions. Instead of championing the union performers who bring their immense talent and experience to beloved characters, decision-makers at Formosa have chosen to try to evade and abandon them. Such double-dealing is very disappointing from a longtime committed union signatory. And such regrettable choices are unnecessary when our union committee and staff are as collaborative and excited to create protected work as our performers love to collaborate with game makers, and love this work.

There have been no statements released by Formosa Interactive or Riot Games on the matter. We’ll be keeping an eye on the situation to see what comes of the unfair labor practice charge.