Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed to February 2025

Ubisoft says it needs more time to 'polish and refine the experience' of the next Assassin's Creed.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Ubisoft
1

Ubisoft has announced that it is delaying Assassin’s Creed Shadows to February 14, 2025. The studio says this delay will help it polish the game and expand on key features. Assassin’s Creed Shadows was originally set for a November release.

In a social media post announcing the delay, Ubisoft stated that it will refund existing pre-orders for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Those who choose to pre-order the game in the future will receive the first expansion at no additional charge.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will launch simultaneously across consoles and PC (including Steam). Its new February release date puts it in the same month as Monster Hunter Wilds and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

