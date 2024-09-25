Assassin's Creed Shadows delayed to February 2025 Ubisoft says it needs more time to 'polish and refine the experience' of the next Assassin's Creed.

Ubisoft has announced that it is delaying Assassin’s Creed Shadows to February 14, 2025. The studio says this delay will help it polish the game and expand on key features. Assassin’s Creed Shadows was originally set for a November release.

In a social media post announcing the delay, Ubisoft stated that it will refund existing pre-orders for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Those who choose to pre-order the game in the future will receive the first expansion at no additional charge.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will now release February 14, 2025. pic.twitter.com/J2ah7kkytW — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 25, 2024

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will launch simultaneously across consoles and PC (including Steam). Its new February release date puts it in the same month as Monster Hunter Wilds and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.