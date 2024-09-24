New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Alan Wake 2 - The Lake House expansion announced for October

Remedy Entertainment is expanding the world of Alan Wake once more.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Remedy Entertainment
1

A creepy announcement trailer for Alan Wake 2’s next expansion, The Lake House, was shown during today’s PlayStation State of Play. It’ll be released in October as an exclusive for Deluxe versions of Alan Wake 2.

The trailer for The Lake House shows the interior of the Federal Bureau of Control, which also served as the primary setting of 2019’s Control. For more State of Play news, Shacknews has what you need.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

