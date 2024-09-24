Alan Wake 2 - The Lake House expansion announced for October Remedy Entertainment is expanding the world of Alan Wake once more.

A creepy announcement trailer for Alan Wake 2’s next expansion, The Lake House, was shown during today’s PlayStation State of Play. It’ll be released in October as an exclusive for Deluxe versions of Alan Wake 2.

The trailer for The Lake House shows the interior of the Federal Bureau of Control, which also served as the primary setting of 2019’s Control. For more State of Play news, Shacknews has what you need.