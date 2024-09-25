Meta Quest 3S mixed reality headset coming in October
The new Meta Quest 3S is a budget version of the VR device.
Meta Connect brought the reveal of the Quest 3S, a budget version of the company’s virtual reality headset. It’s priced cheaper than the Quest 3 and packs many of its key features and specs, with a handful of compromises. It’ll hit shelves in October.
Meta provides a full rundown of the Quest 3S on its official store page. The Quest 3S sports a fresnel design with six visible cameras on the exterior. The headset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset, putting it right in line with the standard Quest 3. The Quest 3S has a slightly thicker visor and lower pixels per eye compared to the Quest 3.
“This is what innovation means to us,” wrote Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth on X. “Whether you’re looking to get started in MR or get a top of the line Quest 3 with 512GB and 4K resolution, we’ve got you covered.”
The Meta Quest 3S comes in 128 GB and 256 GB models, which are priced at $299 and $399 USD, respectively.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Meta Quest 3S mixed reality headset coming in October