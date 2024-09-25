Meta Quest 3S mixed reality headset coming in October The new Meta Quest 3S is a budget version of the VR device.

Meta Connect brought the reveal of the Quest 3S, a budget version of the company’s virtual reality headset. It’s priced cheaper than the Quest 3 and packs many of its key features and specs, with a handful of compromises. It’ll hit shelves in October.

Meta provides a full rundown of the Quest 3S on its official store page. The Quest 3S sports a fresnel design with six visible cameras on the exterior. The headset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset, putting it right in line with the standard Quest 3. The Quest 3S has a slightly thicker visor and lower pixels per eye compared to the Quest 3.



Source: Meta

“This is what innovation means to us,” wrote Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth on X. “Whether you’re looking to get started in MR or get a top of the line Quest 3 with 512GB and 4K resolution, we’ve got you covered.”

The Meta Quest 3S comes in 128 GB and 256 GB models, which are priced at $299 and $399 USD, respectively.