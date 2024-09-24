New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ghost of Yotei announced for 2025

Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima sequel is coming next year.
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
Sucker Punch Productions closed today’s PlayStation State of Play with the reveal of Ghost of Yotei. The highly-anticipated sequel to Ghost of Tsushima stars a new protagonist and is slated for a 2025 release.

Ghost of Yotei is set in and around the titular mountainous region in northern Japan. The trailer gives us our first look at the unnamed woman who will serve as the game’s protagonist.

It’s unclear just how much Ghost of Yotei will connect to Ghost of Tsushima, but fans won’t have to wait terribly long for more details as it’s set for a 2025 release.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

