Ghost of Yotei announced for 2025 Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima sequel is coming next year.

Sucker Punch Productions closed today’s PlayStation State of Play with the reveal of Ghost of Yotei. The highly-anticipated sequel to Ghost of Tsushima stars a new protagonist and is slated for a 2025 release.

Ghost of Yotei is set in and around the titular mountainous region in northern Japan. The trailer gives us our first look at the unnamed woman who will serve as the game’s protagonist.

It’s unclear just how much Ghost of Yotei will connect to Ghost of Tsushima, but fans won’t have to wait terribly long for more details as it’s set for a 2025 release.