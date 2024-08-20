Evening Reading - August 20, 2024

Welcome to the back end of August, Shackers. We hope you’ve had a good month so far and had a very enjoyable Gamescom Opening Night Live today if you tuned in! There’s been a lot of cool coverage going out on the site if you enjoy QuakeCon or Pokemon, and there’s plenty more on the way! We’re wrapping it up for today, though. So, allow us to close down this fine day of posting with another fun edition of Evening Reading.

I’m obsessed with Preecha’s music in City of the Wolves

Preecha is really solidifying herself as the character I want to main in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Her music is fantastic. Has its own bouncy and infectiously happy vibes, but there’s an undertone of Joe Higashi’s previous themes to it too. Absolutely addictive song.

Lil Jon in the DNC

been waiting 10 years for this Lil Jon C-Span chyron pic.twitter.com/Rg83uH4zTc — The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) August 21, 2024

That chyron sent me, but really what more needs to be said?

Scrimp fact

Bugs or not, they sure are good with butter on the grill.

Bringing the best back in the Alien franchise

actually one of the greatest moments in movie history pic.twitter.com/y0PDisVaZ3 — evil (@evildeadthing) August 20, 2024

I hear Alien: Romulus is better than Alien 3 and Resurrection (not a hard bar to clear) but not as good as the rest. Wild. Anywho, Aliens and the original always did it best.

Peter Molyneaux? In this economy??

Maybe the biggest surprise of Gamescom ONL.

We now go live to Phil Spencer’s foot in his mouth

At least he didn’t lay off and close MachineGames after they announced Indiana Jones is going to the PS5.

Lookit his tiny booted beans

Introducing Athos, an elite long-haired Palico that accompanies Olivia. Hardened through many special missions, this Palico exudes an aura of steady veteran strength and experience. #MHWilds pic.twitter.com/ZHWZf9BBLQ — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) August 20, 2024

Capcom Palico design continues to be one of the cutest features in all of game design.

Speaking of delectable game design

New cooking cutscene pic.twitter.com/JyjLu2tyeU — Monster Hunter Jhokes (@QuirklessStoner) August 20, 2024

Food in Monster Hunter is also top-tier graphics and it looks like that’s still going to be the case in Wilds. Huzzah!!!

