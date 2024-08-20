Evening Reading - August 20, 2024

Welcome to the back end of August, Shackers. We hope you’ve had a good month so far and had a very enjoyable Gamescom Opening Night Live today if you tuned in! There’s been a lot of cool coverage going out on the site if you enjoy QuakeCon or Pokemon, and there’s plenty more on the way! We’re wrapping it up for today, though. So, allow us to close down this fine day of posting with another fun edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Final Fantasy 16 director thinks Square Enix is 'likely' to release future games on PC on day 1
- Legendary voice actor Atsuko Tanaka passes away at 61
- Backyard Sports to return with games, television & film projects
- Borderlands 4 announced for 2025
- Goat Simulator: Remastered revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024
- Dying Light The Beast offers a new spinoff starring Kyle Crane
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will play out with two 2025 release dates
- REANIMAL is the next game from the Little Nightmares developer
- Civilization 7 gets February 2025 release date following gameplay reveal
- Path of Exile 2 gets a November 2024 early access release date
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves gets April 2025 release date
- Monster Hunter Wilds reveals apex monster Rey Dau
- Mafia: The Old Country revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches December 9, coming to PS5 next spring
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
I’m obsessed with Preecha’s music in City of the Wolves
Preecha is really solidifying herself as the character I want to main in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Her music is fantastic. Has its own bouncy and infectiously happy vibes, but there’s an undertone of Joe Higashi’s previous themes to it too. Absolutely addictive song.
Lil Jon in the DNC
been waiting 10 years for this Lil Jon C-Span chyron pic.twitter.com/Rg83uH4zTc— The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) August 21, 2024
That chyron sent me, but really what more needs to be said?
Scrimp fact
August 20, 2024
Bugs or not, they sure are good with butter on the grill.
Bringing the best back in the Alien franchise
actually one of the greatest moments in movie history pic.twitter.com/y0PDisVaZ3— evil (@evildeadthing) August 20, 2024
I hear Alien: Romulus is better than Alien 3 and Resurrection (not a hard bar to clear) but not as good as the rest. Wild. Anywho, Aliens and the original always did it best.
Peter Molyneaux? In this economy??
August 20, 2024
Maybe the biggest surprise of Gamescom ONL.
We now go live to Phil Spencer’s foot in his mouth
Phil Spencer lied. #indianajonesandthegreatcircle #Gamescom #OpeningNightLive pic.twitter.com/goKH5K1K7P— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 20, 2024
At least he didn’t lay off and close MachineGames after they announced Indiana Jones is going to the PS5.
Lookit his tiny booted beans
Introducing Athos, an elite long-haired Palico that accompanies Olivia. Hardened through many special missions, this Palico exudes an aura of steady veteran strength and experience. #MHWilds pic.twitter.com/ZHWZf9BBLQ— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) August 20, 2024
Capcom Palico design continues to be one of the cutest features in all of game design.
Speaking of delectable game design
New cooking cutscene pic.twitter.com/JyjLu2tyeU— Monster Hunter Jhokes (@QuirklessStoner) August 20, 2024
Food in Monster Hunter is also top-tier graphics and it looks like that’s still going to be the case in Wilds. Huzzah!!!
There you have it. That covers your Evening Reading for this fine August 20.

