Backyard Sports to return with games, television & film projects

Playground Productions has confirmed the revival of its beloved Backyard Sports franchise.
Donovan Erskine
Playground Productions
Playground Productions brought pleasantly surprising news to children of the 90s and early 2000s today as it announced the revival of the Backyard Sports franchise. Not only will the series receive new video game installments, but the company has also confirmed that it’s developing film and TV projects, too.

Playground Productions announced the return of Backyard Sports with a YouTube trailer this morning. The animated trailer shows the return of Pablo Sanchez and his friends as they reunite for some backyard action.

“Backyard Sports is more than just a game; it’s a cherished part of childhood for millions of people,” said Lindsay Barnett, creator of Backyard Sports and CEO of Playground Productions. “I look at media as the largest classroom in the world. As such, our goal is to produce meaningful content that not only entertains but also educates and inspires. The return of ‘Backyard Sports’ is the perfect embodiment of that goal.”

The last Backyard Sports game to come to consoles was 2010’s Backyard Sports: Rookie Rush. There’s no timeline on when we can expect new games (or shows/films) to arrive, but the franchise has a refreshed website where we can expect to read updates in the future.

News Editor

