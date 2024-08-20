New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches December 9, coming to PS5 next spring

MachineGames has confirmed that its Indiana Jones game will indeed be multiplatform.
Donovan Erskine
Xbox Game Studios
1

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will launch on Xbox Series X/S and PC on December 9, 2024. In addition to this, the game will come to PS5 in spring 2025.

The December release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle capped off a new trailer that featured narration by Troy Baker, who played the iconic adventurer. This will make Indiana Jones the last major release of Xbox’s 2024 line-up.

The confirmation that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will come to PS5 concludes a long series of speculation around whether or not Microsoft would take the game multiplatform. This contradicts a February 2024 quote from Xbox’s Phil Spencer, who stated there were no plans to bring Starfield or Indiana Jones to other platforms.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

