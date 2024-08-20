Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches December 9, coming to PS5 next spring MachineGames has confirmed that its Indiana Jones game will indeed be multiplatform.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will launch on Xbox Series X/S and PC on December 9, 2024. In addition to this, the game will come to PS5 in spring 2025.

The December release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle capped off a new trailer that featured narration by Troy Baker, who played the iconic adventurer. This will make Indiana Jones the last major release of Xbox’s 2024 line-up.

The confirmation that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will come to PS5 concludes a long series of speculation around whether or not Microsoft would take the game multiplatform. This contradicts a February 2024 quote from Xbox’s Phil Spencer, who stated there were no plans to bring Starfield or Indiana Jones to other platforms.