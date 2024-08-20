Goat Simulator: Remastered revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 The original Goat Simulator is being polished for a 2024 release.

Tuesday's Gamescom Opening Night Live had some unexpected reveals and among them was an official upgrade for the original Goat Simulator. Goat Simulator: Remastered is being touted as "the latest in goat simulation technology" by the team at Coffee Stain Studios and is being prepared for a 2024 release.

Goat Simulator: Remastered rebuilds the original Goat Simulator with updated graphics and... that's about it. Coffee Stain is proudly touting "more bugs than you can shake a goat at," but while it'll certainly have its glitches, it will also have every DLC included in the first game. For those who may not remember, it was a lot of DLC packs, including crossovers with Payday and DayZ.

Goat Simulator: Remastered is set to release in 2024. Look for it to come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.