Goat Simulator: Remastered revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024

The original Goat Simulator is being polished for a 2024 release.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Tuesday's Gamescom Opening Night Live had some unexpected reveals and among them was an official upgrade for the original Goat Simulator. Goat Simulator: Remastered is being touted as "the latest in goat simulation technology" by the team at Coffee Stain Studios and is being prepared for a 2024 release.

Goat Simulator: Remastered rebuilds the original Goat Simulator with updated graphics and... that's about it. Coffee Stain is proudly touting "more bugs than you can shake a goat at," but while it'll certainly have its glitches, it will also have every DLC included in the first game. For those who may not remember, it was a lot of DLC packs, including crossovers with Payday and DayZ.

Goat Simulator: Remastered is set to release in 2024. Look for it to come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

