Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will play out with two 2025 release dates

Gamescom Opening Night Live saw a release date for the next adventure from Don't Nod.
Ozzie Mejia
Don't Nod
1

Gamescom Opening Night Live continued with a look at the next narrative adventure from the team at Don't Nod. The original creators of Life is Strange will return to the 90s with the upcoming Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. The game now has a release date. Although, more accurately, it has a pair of them.

For those unfamiliar with the Lost Records story, it unfolds over the course of two different periods in the main characters' lives. Players will meet the game's characters during their high school days in 1995 and their adult selves in 2022. Something mysterious happened during that fateful 1995 summer and Swann will look to help her friends come to grips with what happened when they reunite 27 years later.

We had an opportunity to speak with the team at Don't Nod Montreal about this game earlier this year. After settling into their new studio, the team behind the original Life is Strange is finally ready to share its new story with the gaming public.

Look for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage to release in two waves. Tape 1 will release on February 18 while Tape 2 will wrap the story up a month later on March 18. It will release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

