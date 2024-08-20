New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Monster Hunter Wilds reveals apex monster Rey Dau

While Rey Dau looked like the flagship monster for Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom teased that each region will have its own apex monster.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Capcom
1

Monster Hunter Wilds made a big appearance at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 where we got a look at plenty of new features, but also a few savage new foes. The most bristling of these beasts was Rey Dau, which looks like it’s going to be the flagship monster of the series. However, Capcom also revealed that we’re going to be running into more mighty beasts on par with Rey Dau, who will make for some of the nastiest foes of their respective regions.

Rey Dau and the latest look at Monster Hunter Wilds were revealed by Capcom during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024. There, we got a look at all sorts of new things, including support hunters, the new Scarlet Forest hunting ground, the Windsong Village base, and more. Rey Dau is a flying wyvern that controls lightning with devastating potential. However, we also learned that Rey Dau is just one of a few apex predators, each of which reigns over the regions they inhabit. Have a look for yourself below.

Monster Hunter Wilds is still on track for a 2025 release, so stay tuned for upcoming details and news as it drops, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola