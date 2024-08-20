Monster Hunter Wilds reveals apex monster Rey Dau While Rey Dau looked like the flagship monster for Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom teased that each region will have its own apex monster.

Monster Hunter Wilds made a big appearance at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 where we got a look at plenty of new features, but also a few savage new foes. The most bristling of these beasts was Rey Dau, which looks like it’s going to be the flagship monster of the series. However, Capcom also revealed that we’re going to be running into more mighty beasts on par with Rey Dau, who will make for some of the nastiest foes of their respective regions.

Rey Dau and the latest look at Monster Hunter Wilds were revealed by Capcom during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024. There, we got a look at all sorts of new things, including support hunters, the new Scarlet Forest hunting ground, the Windsong Village base, and more. Rey Dau is a flying wyvern that controls lightning with devastating potential. However, we also learned that Rey Dau is just one of a few apex predators, each of which reigns over the regions they inhabit. Have a look for yourself below.

Monster Hunter Wilds is still on track for a 2025 release, so stay tuned for upcoming details and news as it drops, right here at Shacknews.