Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves gets April 2025 release date

SNK has also revealed Mai Shiranui as part of the game's roster.
Donovan Erskine
SNK
1

SNK debuted a new trailer for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024. The trailer not only confirmed Mai as the latest roster addition, but that Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be released on April 24, 2025.

The gameplay trailer for Mai Shiranui gives us a look at the returning character’s abilities in City of the Wolves. She will be voiced by actor Rebecca Rose.

With Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves slated for an April 24, 2025 release, fighting game fans can look forward to the upcoming installment. Stick with Shacknews for more announcements out of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

