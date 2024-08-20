Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves gets April 2025 release date SNK has also revealed Mai Shiranui as part of the game's roster.

SNK debuted a new trailer for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024. The trailer not only confirmed Mai as the latest roster addition, but that Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be released on April 24, 2025.

The gameplay trailer for Mai Shiranui gives us a look at the returning character’s abilities in City of the Wolves. She will be voiced by actor Rebecca Rose.

With Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves slated for an April 24, 2025 release, fighting game fans can look forward to the upcoming installment. Stick with Shacknews for more announcements out of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024.