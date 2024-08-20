Dying Light The Beast offers a new spinoff starring Kyle Crane The original protagonist of Dying Light and The Following returns in a new zombie action-adventure spanning a supposed 20 hours of gameplay.

Techland has returned with a new spinoff game coming to the Dying Light franchise. During Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, Geoff Keighley and company revealed Dying Light The Beast. It’s an upcoming standalone action adventure title set in the zombie infested universe, and with it will come the return of original protagonist Kyle Crane and a supposed 20-hour adventure.

Techland got to show off Dying Light: The Beast for the first time during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024. You can see the debut trailer featuring Kyle Crane in action below.

Dying Light The Beast doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will be coming to Xbox and PlayStation consoles and PC when it comes out. Stay tuned for more details as they drop, right here at Shacknews.