Borderlands 4 announced for 2025

Borderlands 4 has been officially announced with a 2025 release window. The game was revealed with a cinematic trailer during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024.

This announcement comes after a vague tease from Gearbox's Randy Pitchford last week, who said the studio was working on what's next for the franchise.

The reveal trailer for Borderlands 4 shows a large celestial body crashing through space, eventually zooming in to show a robotic hand holding the iconic Psycho mask.