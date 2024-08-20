Borderlands 4 announced for 2025
Gearbox opened Gamescom Opening Night Live with the reveal of Borderlands 4.
Borderlands 4 has been officially announced with a 2025 release window. The game was revealed with a cinematic trailer during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024.
This announcement comes after a vague tease from Gearbox's Randy Pitchford last week, who said the studio was working on what's next for the franchise.
The reveal trailer for Borderlands 4 shows a large celestial body crashing through space, eventually zooming in to show a robotic hand holding the iconic Psycho mask.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Borderlands 4 announced for 2025
-
-
OMG OMG Borderlands 4!!!!!!!!!!!! -> https://store.steampowered.com/app/1285190/Borderlands_4/ all I ask and I am hyped out of my mind right now is that you please make cool characters and don't do what you did in New Tales from the Borderlands. "If you build it they will come"
Please be good, please be good!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!