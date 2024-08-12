New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Randy Pitchford seemingly uses Borderlands film criticism to tease the next game

Pitchford jumped into online criticism towards the film to tease that the Gearbox team is working on what's probably Borderlands 4.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Lionsgate
1

Lionsgate’s Borderlands film may be suffering at the box office and in online discourse, but Gearbox lead Randy Pitchford at least used the conversation to tease that more Borderlands is coming and it’s probably the next mainline game. Pitchford dipped his toes into the conversation this weekend, and with it came the tease. We already knew a Borderlands game was in the works, but he specifically teased that it’s probably Borderlands 4 that’s being developed.

Pitchford shared this in a concluding tweet following his asking online of what folks didn’t like about the Borderlands film. After taking some critique and blocking others, Pitchford put what could be considered a positive spin on the feedback he received:

It might be a stretch to say that’s the message that should be taken away from discourse surrounding the spectacularly flopping Borderlands film, but Pitchford at least may have settled some debate about what comes next for Borderlands. It seems it won’t be a spinoff game coming next, but rather the next mainline adventure in the Borderlands series. We certainly knew a new Borderlands was on the way since Gearbox was acquired by Take-Two Interactive, but it was up for debate whether it would actually be Borderlands 4 or another spinoff like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Now it seems we have more of a definitive picture. The thing that remains is when Pitchford and Gearbox will reveal what they have in store for Borderlands 4. Stay tuned as we follow for more updates on this story.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

