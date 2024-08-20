New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

REANIMAL is the next game from the Little Nightmares developer

Tarsier Studios revealed REANIMAL during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Tarsier Studios
1

Tarsier Studios appeared at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 to announce its next game. REANIMAL is a horror adventure game about a pair of siblings looking to rescue their friends and escape a dangerous island. It’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

The first trailer for REANIMAL shows off the hellish island that’ll serve as the game’s setting, as well as the creepy creatures that call it home. The game supports solo and co-op (local and online) play. Tarsier Studios describes REANIMAL as “a Fantastical Horror Adventure game where you explore a fragmented island by boat and on land, hiding & sneaking and using your wits to survive.”

Two characters hiding behind a car while a man drags a body into a theater.

Source: Tarsier Studios

Similar to the Little Nightmares games, REANIMAL uses a dynamic side-scrolling format, where characters and creatures will move between the foreground and background of a stage.

There is no release date for REANIMAL, but it's slated for release on modern consoles and PC platforms. For more Gamescom 2024 news, Shacknews has what you need.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola