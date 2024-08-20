REANIMAL is the next game from the Little Nightmares developer Tarsier Studios revealed REANIMAL during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024.

Tarsier Studios appeared at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 to announce its next game. REANIMAL is a horror adventure game about a pair of siblings looking to rescue their friends and escape a dangerous island. It’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

The first trailer for REANIMAL shows off the hellish island that’ll serve as the game’s setting, as well as the creepy creatures that call it home. The game supports solo and co-op (local and online) play. Tarsier Studios describes REANIMAL as “a Fantastical Horror Adventure game where you explore a fragmented island by boat and on land, hiding & sneaking and using your wits to survive.”



Source: Tarsier Studios

Similar to the Little Nightmares games, REANIMAL uses a dynamic side-scrolling format, where characters and creatures will move between the foreground and background of a stage.

There is no release date for REANIMAL, but it's slated for release on modern consoles and PC platforms. For more Gamescom 2024 news, Shacknews has what you need.