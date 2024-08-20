Civilization 7 gets February 2025 release date following gameplay reveal The next big entry in the Sid Meier's Civilization franchise got major gameplay reveal during Gamescom Opening Night Live.

One of the most anticipated titles confirmed for Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 was Sid Meier’s Civilization 7, and during the showcase, it didn’t disappoint. We got a look at the new art style of the game, some of the factions we’ll be controlling, and even glimpses of new mechanics that will be coming to play. But perhaps the most important thing we got was a release date set for February 2025 on PC.

The big reveal for Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 came during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, hosted by Geoff Keighley. It was there that we got our first deep dive into Civilization 7, as teased earlier this month. Some of the nations and their leaders were revealed, as well as the art style on which the new game will operate. We also had a peek at a few different new and revised mechanics in play.

Civilization may as well be the flagship game of the 4X strategy genre, so it should come as no surprise that this is a highly anticipated game for a lot of fans. Civilization 6 came out in 2016, and has since been supported by DLC content releases, updates, and fan modding. That said, eight years is a pretty long time. Civ 6 is definitely long in the tooth and fans have no doubt been waiting for something new. Fortunately, they won’t be waiting long.

With the February 2025 release date set, stay tuned for more details as we get closer to the Civ 7 launch. We’ll share updates as they drop on the Civilization 7 topic.