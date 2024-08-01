Civilization 7 deep dive gameplay reveal announced for August 2024 Later this month, 2K Games and Firaxis Games will host a presentation showing the first looks at Sid Meier's Civilization 7 gameplay.

The next chapter of the fan-favorite 4K franchise Civilization continues to approach and we’ll get to see our first look at what it will play like later this month. 2K Games and Firaxis Games are set to host a deep dive into Sid Meier’s Civilization 7, and we’ll get to see about 20 minutes of what the game looks like, how it plays, and likely some of the nations and leaders that we’ll be able to enjoy, as well as any new mechanics.

Firaxis and 2K shared the details of the upcoming Civilization 7 deep dive presentation via the Civilization social media channel. On August 20, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET, Firaxis Games will go live on the Firaxis Twitch and official Civilization YouTube channels. There, the developers and community team will show off a massive first look at Civilization 7. The full presentation is said to be a “20+ minute deep dive”.

This will mark one of the first big reveals for Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 since it was first announced during Sumer Game Fest 2024 in June. As one of the first big looks at gameplay, we’ll likely get to see some first reveals of nations and their leaders (fingers crossed for more Theodore Roosevelt and Queen Tomyris). We’ll also likely get a taste of any major gameplay changes, including possible new win conditions or tactical options. More than anything, it will be interesting to see what kind of visual style Civ 7 goes with after going a little more cartoonish in Civ 6.

It's going to be an exciting reveal for any fan of the Sid Meier’s Civilization series. Stay tuned to the Civ 7 topic for any and all reveals from the gameplay reveal when it goes live later this month.