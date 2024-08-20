Mafia: The Old Country revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 More information about the next Mafia title is coming in December.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 had one final reveal before wrapping up. It's the latest entry in the Mafia franchise, which will take a closer look at the old days of organized crime. 2K Games and Hangar 13 are currently hard at work on Mafia: The Old Country, which is expected to release in 2025.

Mafia: The Old Country will take players back to 1900s Sicily and explore the roots of what it means to be in the mob. Players will explore an authentic setting while experiencing an all-new story that sets the stage for the original Mafia trilogy.

"Across the first three entries in the Mafia franchise, we introduced players to the world of the Mafia through brutal stories set in different eras," Hangar 13 President Nick Baynes said via press release. "In Mafia: The Old Country, we’re going back to the roots of what fans love about the franchise, crafting a deep, linear narrative with that classic mob movie feeling, visiting a stunning new setting, and delivering it all in a tight, focused package perfect for fans of immersive experiences."



Source: 2K Games

There isn't much of Mafia: The Old Country to show off at the moment, but 2K notes that more details will be unveiled in December, presumably during The Game Awards. Look for Mafia: The Old Country to come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2025 before the end of Take-Two Interactive's 2026 fiscal year.