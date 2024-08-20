New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Mafia: The Old Country revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024

More information about the next Mafia title is coming in December.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
2K Games
6

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 had one final reveal before wrapping up. It's the latest entry in the Mafia franchise, which will take a closer look at the old days of organized crime. 2K Games and Hangar 13 are currently hard at work on Mafia: The Old Country, which is expected to release in 2025.

Mafia: The Old Country will take players back to 1900s Sicily and explore the roots of what it means to be in the mob. Players will explore an authentic setting while experiencing an all-new story that sets the stage for the original Mafia trilogy.

"Across the first three entries in the Mafia franchise, we introduced players to the world of the Mafia through brutal stories set in different eras," Hangar 13 President Nick Baynes said via press release. "In Mafia: The Old Country, we’re going back to the roots of what fans love about the franchise, crafting a deep, linear narrative with that classic mob movie feeling, visiting a stunning new setting, and delivering it all in a tight, focused package perfect for fans of immersive experiences."

Exploring the dark outskirts of 1900s Sicily in Mafia: The Old Country

Source: 2K Games

There isn't much of Mafia: The Old Country to show off at the moment, but 2K notes that more details will be unveiled in December, presumably during The Game Awards. Look for Mafia: The Old Country to come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2025 before the end of Take-Two Interactive's 2026 fiscal year.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 20, 2024 1:15 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Mafia: The Old Country revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024

    • nwillard legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 20, 2024 2:15 PM

      Oh, cool dude, didn't think we'd see another Mafia... I always wanted to play 3 but heard it has so much obvious filler content. Presumably they learned their lesson and will have this one tightened up.

      • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        August 20, 2024 2:29 PM

        I couldn't get through 3. It was too open world to the point of being annoying.

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 20, 2024 2:30 PM

      Really want it to be like 1 and 2. 3 was Temu GTA

      • Kub666 legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 20, 2024 3:02 PM

        3 had a fantastic soundtrack though. Just driving around listening to radio stations was super fun and relaxing for me.

      • ShXIII legacy 10 years
        reply
        August 20, 2024 3:58 PM

        3 was good if you stuck to the main quest line only, all the side shit was pointless. I loved Mafia 1 and 2 though

        • redshak legacy 10 years
          reply
          August 20, 2024 3:59 PM

          You had to do the side stuff to progress the main story. You couldn't just do the main story, each chapter was gated behind progression

          • ShXIII legacy 10 years
            reply
            August 20, 2024 4:01 PM

            Yeah but I mean you can skip a lot of it, I agree there was a lot of filler bullshit in the game but if I had skipped as much as I could I would have enjoyed it more. I went all out and was doing everything until it clicked that "this sucks"

Hello, Meet Lola