Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q1 2025 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations Take-Two Interactive posted mixed results for their Q1 2024 earnings results.

Take-Two Interactive (TTW) reported its Q1 2025 earnings results today, posting beats on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations.

Take-Two Interactive reported $1.34 billion in revenue during Q1 2025 against expectations of $1.3 billion. The company also reported a $0.05 EPS profit against expectations of a $0.02 EPS loss. It’s good news all around for Take-Two Interactive, which also confirmed the release window for Grand Theft Auto 6 was on track for a Fall 2025 release.

“We achieved solid first quarter results by engaging our players with exciting new game releases and content updates, while also maintaining our focus on efficiency. Our management team remains confident in our path forward and we are reiterating our Net Bookings outlook for the year of $5.55 to $5.65 billion,” said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive.

For more information on Take-Two Interactive and all the other gaming and tech companies reporting earnings, stick with the Market News topic on Shacknews.