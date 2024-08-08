Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q1 2025 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations
Take-Two Interactive posted mixed results for their Q1 2024 earnings results.
Take-Two Interactive (TTW) reported its Q1 2025 earnings results today, posting beats on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations.
Take-Two Interactive reported $1.34 billion in revenue during Q1 2025 against expectations of $1.3 billion. The company also reported a $0.05 EPS profit against expectations of a $0.02 EPS loss. It’s good news all around for Take-Two Interactive, which also confirmed the release window for Grand Theft Auto 6 was on track for a Fall 2025 release.
